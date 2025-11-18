Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $31,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In other news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $576.48 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.41 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEV. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $715.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild Redb cut GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.