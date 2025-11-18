Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Purchased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 760.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 57,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth $4,361,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,865,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $207.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $242.58.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $277.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.25.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

