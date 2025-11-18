United Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 110.0% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the first quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of COST stock opened at $912.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $933.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $965.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $871.71 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,042.00 to $1,033.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,065.00 to $990.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,333.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,063.88.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP William Richard Wilcox sold 2,400 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.13, for a total value of $2,232,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,260. The trade was a 54.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,222.10. The trade was a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $9,605,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

