Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

11/13/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $380.00 price target on by analysts at Melius Research.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $270.00 to $283.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $275.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating.

11/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $246.00 to $260.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $279.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $273.00.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $270.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $190.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $185.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $235.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at KGI Securities. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $150.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.

10/8/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $213.00.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $188.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Melius Research.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was given a new $250.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/6/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $210.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 264,118 shares of company stock worth $44,448,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

