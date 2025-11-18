Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 636,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 640,148 shares.The stock last traded at $22.4740 and had previously closed at $23.90.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners set a $37.00 price objective on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 851.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 988,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

