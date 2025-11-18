J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Trading Up 3.6% Following Earnings Beat

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.6% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $85.84 and last traded at $87.0670. 24,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 166,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.03.

The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $410.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.08 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of J & J Snack Foods from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J & J Snack Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J & J Snack Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in J & J Snack Foods by 21.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 610,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,412,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 962.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 107,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,045,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 52.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 200,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after purchasing an additional 68,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,028 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J & J Snack Foods Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.39.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

