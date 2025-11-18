Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.93, but opened at $38.58. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $36.6010, with a volume of 23,421 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.52 million.

ITRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ituran Location and Control currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the first quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 148.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 327.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $725.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

