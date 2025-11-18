Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $231,808,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 122.5% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,289,000 after buying an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 708,479 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.6%

CVS opened at $78.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 700.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.