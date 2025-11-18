Analyzing ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Nostrum Oil & Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, indicating that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

