Robert W. Baird Raises Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target to $209.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAZZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $194.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.73.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.79. 1,016,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,507. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.76. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $175.89. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.01, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%.The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 408,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,640. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $1,525,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 754.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 471.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.