JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.92% from the company’s current price.

INVH has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Home Price Performance

NYSE INVH traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,992. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $27.38 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,026,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 719,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Invitation Home during the second quarter worth about $1,693,992,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,621,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,514,000 after buying an additional 462,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,855,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,018,000 after buying an additional 309,953 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,487,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

