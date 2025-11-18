Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $158.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.54.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nuvalent

Nuvalent Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL traded down $6.15 on Tuesday, reaching $101.85. 341,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,172. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nuvalent news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,447,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,572,489.06. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 14,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $1,279,018.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,308.52. The trade was a 17.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,071 shares of company stock valued at $22,589,016. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 705.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.