Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Shares Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $278,383,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 44.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,318,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,187 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 15.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,606,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,730,415,000 after buying an additional 734,449 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 336.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 441,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,454,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,326,000 after buying an additional 400,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Steven M. Blum sold 22,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.75, for a total value of $7,258,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,801.25. The trade was a 63.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $291.96 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $393.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.13.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

