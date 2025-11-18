iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,247,000 after buying an additional 540,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,959,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,723,000 after buying an additional 1,743,904 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,346,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,475 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $69.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

