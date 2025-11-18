Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Chagee Holdings Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.3290, with a volume of 56966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chagee in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.20 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Chagee in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chagee in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chagee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chagee has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $465.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.14 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chagee during the third quarter worth $1,159,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chagee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chagee by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 669,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Chagee in the 3rd quarter worth $46,150,000.

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values "Customer First" is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. "Caring for Partners" is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

