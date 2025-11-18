PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.24 and last traded at $13.4580, with a volume of 322185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PENN. JMP Securities upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.32 per share, with a total value of $496,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,117,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,000,094. The trade was a 3.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 48.8% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,103,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,517,000 after purchasing an additional 690,078 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,704,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 816,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 214,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

