Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.62% of Gilead Sciences worth $13,233,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

GILD opened at $124.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $340,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 113,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,855,329.01. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 581,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

