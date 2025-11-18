Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after buying an additional 930,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $297.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.75 and its 200-day moving average is $272.19. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $205.37 and a 1-year high of $324.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $277.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.