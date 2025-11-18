Capital One Financial Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Capital One Financial from $519.00 to $599.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Arete raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $706.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.60.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $529.78 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.19, a P/E/G ratio of 126.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $501.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 6,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.89, for a total value of $3,835,482.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,108,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,213,210.98. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.