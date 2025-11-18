Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,850 shares during the period. Cannon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $232.76 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.