9,405 Shares in FedEx Corporation $FDX Purchased by WBI Investments LLC

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,431 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $264.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $242.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Corporation has a 1 year low of $194.29 and a 1 year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on FedEx from $308.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.08.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

