Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 722.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock opened at $612.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $615.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $761.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

