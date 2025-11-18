First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB):

11/7/2025 – First Northwest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

11/7/2025 – First Northwest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

10/31/2025 – First Northwest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/31/2025 – First Northwest Bancorp had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – First Northwest Bancorp had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – First Northwest Bancorp had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.