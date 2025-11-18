Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 16,674 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CPRX

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 135.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,135,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,035,000 after purchasing an additional 333,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,127 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 79,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,282,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CPRX. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $26.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $53.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 22,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $473,641.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 226,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,492.28. The trade was a 9.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 271,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,091.70. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 243,970 shares of company stock worth $4,927,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

