Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Dover Corporation $DOV

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Dover worth $24,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dover by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dover by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Dover from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dover from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.27.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $180.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.93. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $143.04 and a 12 month high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

