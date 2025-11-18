Western Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMUB. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,587,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 897,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after buying an additional 862,471 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,131,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,563,000 after buying an additional 753,069 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,116,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,825,000 after buying an additional 595,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 695,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 577,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $47.95 and a 1-year high of $51.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.82.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a $0.1214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.