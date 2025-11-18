Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 2781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Separately, UBS Group raised Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shiseido currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shiseido had a negative return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

