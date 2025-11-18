Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $13.70. Fox Factory shares last traded at $14.3050, with a volume of 150,901 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market cap of $580.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $376.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.59 million. Fox Factory had a negative net margin of 17.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Fox Factory has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.920-1.120 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $21,228,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,101,000 after buying an additional 522,391 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,565,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,079,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $3,695,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

