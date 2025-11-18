Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $28.8340, with a volume of 486992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 296.78% and a negative net margin of 176.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Dana Boyle sold 1,238 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $28,981.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 185,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,471.51. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 11,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $272,258.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 352,646 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,442.86. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 920,522 shares of company stock worth $25,512,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Liquidia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 24.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

