Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.58, but opened at $48.30. Roche shares last traded at $48.5750, with a volume of 1,640,459 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Roche by 256.6% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

