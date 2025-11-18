Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Opera Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.78 and last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 121901 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

OPRA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Opera in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Opera had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Opera Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 642,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,866 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Opera by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 406,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Opera by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 231,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 52,020 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Opera by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 24.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

