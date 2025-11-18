Allete (NYSE:ALE) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.57 and last traded at $67.5240, with a volume of 42394 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Allete alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Allete

Allete Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.90 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allete

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allete by 33.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allete by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allete by 37.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allete by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 416,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allete during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Allete Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.