Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Terumo Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.47 and last traded at $14.9840, with a volume of 48122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Terumo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Terumo had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.