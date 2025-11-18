Senvest Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,000. Senvest Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 370.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 431.5% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.The company had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -213.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

