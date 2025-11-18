Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $63.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Vista Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VIST traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. The company had a trading volume of 120,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,624. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $706.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.68 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 32.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIST. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 47.6% in the second quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

