Analyzing J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Fossil Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 6.12% 40.48% 10.50% Fossil Group -5.49% -12.07% -2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for J.Jill and Fossil Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 1 4 2 0 2.14 Fossil Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

J.Jill presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.48%. Fossil Group has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 183.29%. Given Fossil Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fossil Group is more favorable than J.Jill.

40.7% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Fossil Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of J.Jill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Fossil Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

J.Jill has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fossil Group has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J.Jill and Fossil Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $610.86 million 0.34 $39.48 million $2.39 5.64 Fossil Group $1.08 billion 0.09 -$102.67 million ($1.27) -1.39

J.Jill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fossil Group. Fossil Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than J.Jill, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

J.Jill beats Fossil Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It also manufactures and distributes private label brands, as well as branded products purchased for resell in other branded retail stores. The company offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, SKAGEN, MICHELE, RELIC, and ZODIAC; and under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MICHAEL KORS, TORY BURCH, and Skechers. The company sells its products through company-owned retail and outlet stores, department and specialty retail stores, mass market stores, e-commerce sites, licensed and franchised FOSSIL retail stores, and retail concessions, as well as sells its products on airlines. The company was formerly known as Fossil, Inc. and changed its name to Fossil Group, Inc. in May 2013. Fossil Group, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

