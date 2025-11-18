Heico (NYSE:HEI) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane

Analysts at BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heico to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Heico from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Heico from $346.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.75.

NYSE HEI traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, hitting $307.47. 41,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,864. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $317.22 and a 200 day moving average of $309.89. Heico has a twelve month low of $216.68 and a twelve month high of $338.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Heico (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Heico had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Heico will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, Director Julie Neitzel bought 676 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $243.93 per share, for a total transaction of $164,896.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,896.68. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim purchased 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $243.93 per share, with a total value of $163,920.96. Following the purchase, the director owned 672 shares in the company, valued at $163,920.96. This represents a ? increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,448 shares of company stock worth $1,086,933. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Heico by 92.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heico by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heico in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

