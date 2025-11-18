Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PEN. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $335.00 price target on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Shares of PEN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.69. 52,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,658. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $221.26 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.14 and a 200 day moving average of $257.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $42,329.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,071.28. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total transaction of $47,230.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,230.98. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 34,430 shares of company stock worth $9,008,613 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

