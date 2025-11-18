Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $335.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.2%

PEN traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $279.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.61. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $162,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 64,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,549,007.06. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.61, for a total value of $46,241.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,404.22. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $9,008,613. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Penumbra by 6.4% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at $839,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Penumbra by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 90,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 24,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 1.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

