Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Penumbra from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.69.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.68. The company had a trading volume of 90,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,883. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $221.26 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.61.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total transaction of $160,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 63,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,995,145.86. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.93, for a total value of $47,230.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,230.98. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,430 shares of company stock worth $9,008,613. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Penumbra by 5.0% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

