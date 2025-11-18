Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ASML by 696.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML opened at $1,020.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $984.70 and its 200-day moving average is $833.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a $1.857 dividend. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank Degroof downgraded shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,076.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

