Ardent Health Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ARDT)

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,185% compared to the average daily volume of 169 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardent Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Ardent Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ardent Health by 990.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 8.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 6.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Ardent Health from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ardent Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ardent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Ardent Health Trading Up 4.9%

ARDT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 262,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,879. Ardent Health has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.24%. Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardent Health will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardent Health Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

