Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $130.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Zoetis traded as low as $117.13 and last traded at $118.0360, with a volume of 648565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZTS. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $211.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

