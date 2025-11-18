Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NUVL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on Nuvalent in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.88. 99,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.06. Nuvalent has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $2,447,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,489.06. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $1,770,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,076.34. The trade was a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,071 shares of company stock worth $22,589,016. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nuvalent by 705.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

