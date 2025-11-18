Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) vs. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Financial Analysis

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBIZ and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 1 0 1 0 2.00 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 3.89% 14.02% 5.76% Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CBIZ has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.4% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $2.68 billion 1.01 $41.04 million $1.52 32.75 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification $6.75 billion 2.23 $616.15 million N/A N/A

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ.

Summary

CBIZ beats Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

