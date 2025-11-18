Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.58%.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.90. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MGIC shares. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

