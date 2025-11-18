Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange was given a new $183.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $199.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $188.00 to $178.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $212.00.

10/8/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to a “moderate buy” rating.

10/1/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $188.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Intercontinental Exchange had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,668 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.