Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,761 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,668,919,000 after acquiring an additional 378,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,848 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $471,927,000 after purchasing an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,765,303 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,617,000 after purchasing an additional 405,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,427,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,909,000 after purchasing an additional 592,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 6.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,741,794 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 103,403 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 37,412 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.01, for a total value of $9,914,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,514.24. The trade was a 70.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $12,971,349 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 price target on shares of First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $213.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $253.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.56 and a 12 month high of $281.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.