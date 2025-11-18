Westpac Banking Corp Makes New $116,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American International Group by 34.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American International Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

American International Group Stock Down 1.6%

AIG opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.63. American International Group had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.