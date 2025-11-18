HWH International (HWH) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare HWH International to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of HWH International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of HWH International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HWH International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HWH International $1.10 million -$2.59 million -13.17 HWH International Competitors $5.12 billion $319.67 million -4.38

Profitability

HWH International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HWH International. HWH International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares HWH International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HWH International -100.09% -34.72% -15.47% HWH International Competitors -47.00% -27.47% -3.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for HWH International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HWH International 1 0 0 0 1.00 HWH International Competitors 659 1718 3191 65 2.47

As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 33.33%. Given HWH International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HWH International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

HWH International has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HWH International’s peers have a beta of 1.17, indicating that their average stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HWH International peers beat HWH International on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About HWH International

HWH International Inc. operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members. The Hapi Cafés segment operates Hapi Cafe branded outlets in Asia, including Singapore, Republic of China (Taiwan), Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and South Korea. The Hapi Travel segment offers vacation packages, hotels, cruises, and other travel products for HWH members. The Hapi Wealth Builder segment focuses on exploring the options of providing services to its members through financial educational materials. The company is based in Bethesda, Maryland. HWH International Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Alset International Limited.

